San Francisco rolls back COVID-19 reopening plans again as city moves back to red tier

The city is rolling back its reopening again. Last week, restaurants had to shut down indoor dining. Now there are more changes.
"A number of things will need to come off the table," said Mayor London Breed.
Mayor Breed announced non-essential offices which had been opened to 25% capacity in late October will need to close.
Also, fitness centers will need to reduce their capacity to 10% down from 25%.
The changes will go into effect Tuesday.
"This is me sounding the alarm," said Mayor Breed.
Both the Mayor and Dr. Grant Colfax explained that San Francisco is in the midst of a major surge.
In order to avoid a city-wide shutdown, Dr. Colfax urged San Franciscans not to leave the Bay Area to celebrate the upcoming holiday.
"These are not normal times, next week is Thanksgiving and as hard as it is to say this, please do not travel, please do not travel," said Dr. Colfax.
Dr. Colfax also urged residents not to use testing to determine whether or not they can travel. He explained a negative test does not mean you're not harboring the virus.
"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to stay home with members of your household," said Dr. Colfax.
If you are going to gather, which Dr. Colfax strongly recommended against doing, he suggested no more than 6 people, outdoors and with masks on, emphasizing the best way to celebrate this year is virtually.
He said anyone exposed to the virus should quarantine for 14 days.
Another change coming Tuesday, the SOMA COVID-19 testing site is being relocated to the Alemany Farmer's Market.
The move is intended to serve a neighborhood more highly impacted by the pandemic.
