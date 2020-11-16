building a better bay area

San Francisco rolls back COVID-19 reopening plans again as city moves back to red tier

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is taking a step back to the red tier due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The city is rolling back its reopening again. Last week, restaurants had to shut down indoor dining. Now there are more changes.

"A number of things will need to come off the table," said Mayor London Breed.

RELATED: Newsom considering curfew as CA COVID-19 cases spike, 40 counties move to more restrictive tiers

Mayor Breed announced non-essential offices which had been opened to 25% capacity in late October will need to close.

Also, fitness centers will need to reduce their capacity to 10% down from 25%.

The changes will go into effect Tuesday.

"This is me sounding the alarm," said Mayor Breed.

Both the Mayor and Dr. Grant Colfax explained that San Francisco is in the midst of a major surge.

In order to avoid a city-wide shutdown, Dr. Colfax urged San Franciscans not to leave the Bay Area to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

RELATED: California issues travel advisory instead of mandatory quarantine, but will it be taken seriously?
EMBED More News Videos

At the domestic arrivals terminal at SFO, Saturday evening, we polled 12 different travelers coming into the Bay Area from all over the country to ask if they plan to follow the state's new 14-day quarantine travel advisory amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"These are not normal times, next week is Thanksgiving and as hard as it is to say this, please do not travel, please do not travel," said Dr. Colfax.

Dr. Colfax also urged residents not to use testing to determine whether or not they can travel. He explained a negative test does not mean you're not harboring the virus.

"The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to stay home with members of your household," said Dr. Colfax.

If you are going to gather, which Dr. Colfax strongly recommended against doing, he suggested no more than 6 people, outdoors and with masks on, emphasizing the best way to celebrate this year is virtually.

He said anyone exposed to the virus should quarantine for 14 days.

RELATED: Growing demand for San Francisco coronavirus testing sites as cases surge, holidays approach

Another change coming Tuesday, the SOMA COVID-19 testing site is being relocated to the Alemany Farmer's Market.

The move is intended to serve a neighborhood more highly impacted by the pandemic.

