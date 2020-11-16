Coronavirus California

Growing demand for San Francisco coronavirus testing sites as cases surge, holidays approach

By Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The spike in COVID-19 cases is rising the demand for testing here in the Bay Area is increasing too -- but some testing sites are reaching capacity. One neighborhood advocate is calling for more testing sites to handle the load.

Across California, the demand for novel coronavirus testing is high. In Los Angeles, hundreds waited for hours in their cars for a COVID-19 test, the lines grew longer into the night.

Likewise in the Bay Area, some could wait days to get an appointment.

Currently, there are 19 city-run coronavirus testing sites in San Francisco including one at Pier 30 on the Embarcadero.

RELATED: Appointments for COVID-19 tests before Thanksgiving hard to come by
EMBED More News Videos

Traveling this Thanksgiving is not advised. However, if you are, and need a coronavirus test before Thanksgiving, it might be too late.



"The lines are getting longer and longer," said Jon Jocobo.

Jacobo is the Health Committee chairman from the Latino Task Force. He says demand is high at a test site in the Mission district. Recently, 500 people are getting tested every day.

"We are here to serve the Latino community but not exclusively, we'll take care of those folks who show up and need that test," Jocobo added.

He believes the city needs more testing sites.

"We need more low barrier test sites, easy access, walk up in areas where we're seeing an increase in cases," said Jocobo.

RELATED: Bay Area health officials consider 14-day self-quarantine after traveling outside the area

Dr. Naveena Bobba says, "San Francisco currently does more testing than any city in the country."

More than 5,000 tests per day but many who are lining up, are not all high priority.

"It's for people exposed or who have symptoms or essential workers. If people have other reasons to get tested, they should call their primary care physician," Bobba added.

Those other reasons include traveling for the holidays.

"We strongly discourage use of city resources for travel purposes," she said.

CORONAVIRUS TESTING: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the San Francisco Bay Area?

The city has closed one testing site in the SOMA neighborhood but plans to open a new site on Alemany Boulevard next week. Learn more about testing in San Francisco here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscobuilding a better bay areacoronavirus testingholidaycoronavirus californiacoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: 10 UC Davis students quarantining after alleged frat party
Pollutant drop from pandemic lockdown previews electric cars
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. reports 210 new infections per day, officials say
Shoppers get early start for holiday meals as COVID-19 cases soar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 3 rescued from sunken boat near Alcatraz
Owner of East Bay sports bar Ricky's dies
SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin
Photographer captures black bear in Yosemite National Park snow
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Britain's Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms
Shoppers get early start for holiday meals as COVID-19 cases soar
Show More
Waffle House to release bacon-infused beer
Interactive map: Here's every single movie shot in SF
COVID-19 updates: 10 UC Davis students quarantining after alleged frat party
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters played in fall
More TOP STORIES News