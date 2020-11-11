Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Bay Area: Appointments for tests before Thanksgiving hard to come by

By Melanie Woodrow

This undated, file photo shows a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Health officials are recommending you stay home this holiday season, but for those intent on traveling, COVID-19 test appointments right before Thanksgiving may be hard to come by.

'Tis the season, but this season travel for Thanksgiving could look vastly different.

RELATED: Bay Area health officials consider 14-day self-quarantine after traveling outside the area

"Just have Thanksgiving within your own family group. You know this is not the time to be flying around," said Dr. George Rutherford, Professor at UC San Francisco.

Rutherford says if you are going to be flying, get tested for COVID-19 before you leave and once you arrive at your destination, ideally with three to five days in between tests.

With many people traveling for the holidays despite the pandemic, booking a test in advance may be difficult.

VIDEO: Traveling for the holidays? Here are 7 tips to get you there safely
EMBED More News Videos

Here are seven tips for traveling during the holiday season, amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Anyone who tried to book a coronavirus test with CityTestSF, discovered appointments were extremely limited at the Embarcadero location.

The San Francisco COVID Command Center tells ABC7 News CityTestSF limits the number of appointments available in advance to ensure that essential workers that have symptoms, and those workers who have been exposed, are prioritized for testing.

The company "Color" tells ABC7 News it is working with the city to provide more than 1,700 tests per-day at the Embarcadero site. Also that it is committed to supporting the city in efforts to expand testing in other locations.

"We agree that prioritization should be for individuals who are symptomatic and concerned with a significant close exposure," said California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly during a press conference Tuesday.

RELATED: Here's what holiday travel will look like at Oakland airport amid COVID-19 pandemic

That being said, Dr. Ghaly says the goal is to test more broadly.

"That helps us not just from a surveillance perspective but it gives us confidence we're finding those asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic cases and have the chance to reduce transmission through the additional contact tracing and isolation protocols," said Dr. Ghaly.

Test or no test, if you are flying, Dr. Rutherford suggests wearing glasses in addition to a face mask. He also suggests sitting towards the middle of the plane away from the restrooms where passengers are likely to congregate.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscohealthbay areacoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusthanksgivingcoronavirus testholiday travel
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 update: SF to rollback reopening plans due uptick in cases
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
The 2 CA counties with very high COVID-19 rates
More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The 2 CA counties with very high COVID-19 rates
SF rolls back reopening plans, eliminating indoor dining
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
South Bay reacts to Supreme Court hearing on Obamacare
More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
Show More
NY schoolgirls celebrate Kamala Harris win with empowering poem
US veterans to receive free lifetime passes to national parks
Rain returns to Bay Area by end of the week
Hundreds of murder hornet specimens found in nest last month
VIDEO: Woman films whale crash into kayakers on back-to-back days
More TOP STORIES News