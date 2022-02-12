Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in San Francisco

Image of a fire at 10th Ave. in San Francisco on Feb. 12, 2022. (Tenderloindad/ Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire in San Francisco's Inner Richmond District.

Officials say the fire broke out at 324 10th Ave. between Geary Blvd. and Clement St. just before 2p.m.

Three buildings were impacted by the fire and one person was rescued and taken to a local hospital, according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter on the agency's Twitter page.

Lt. Baxter says the victim is expected to be okay.





Firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area.

Twitter video obtained by ABC7 News shows black smoke coming out of a building surrounded by homes and businesses.



The cause is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.


