3 San Francisco firefighters hurt following crash involving SFFD vehicles: department

SAN FRANCISCO -- Three firefighters suffered moderate injuries Friday afternoon when their vehicles collided while responding to a reported fire, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

Engine 10 and Truck 10 collided just before 3 p.m. at California Street and Lyon Street, in Lower Pacific Heights, Capt. Jonathan Baxter said.

An engine typically carries hoses and equipment, while a truck carries a long, attached ladder.

The firefighters are expected to recover, the fire department said, without providing details.

The incident will be investigated by the San Francisco Police Department's traffic unit, Baxter said.