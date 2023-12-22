Convicted sex offender with 'free fentanyl' sign by SF school found guilty of being public nuisance

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A convicted sex offender who displayed a sign saying "free fentanyl for new users" at his encampment across from a Catholic grade school in San Francisco was found guilty of willfully and unlawfully committing a public nuisance, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Friday.

Joseph Moore, 46, was convicted for his acts in October, when the DA says he piled his belongings near Ninth Avenue and Geary Boulevard, taking up half of the sidewalk and blocking access to the e-bikes.

The DA's office says Moore "also knowingly displayed signs advertising 'Meth for Stolen Items' and 'Free Fentanyl for New Users' across the street from Stella Maris Academy, a preschool to 8th grade school."

Moore is currently in custody, with his sentencing scheduled for Dec. 27. He faces up to six months in county jail and the revoking of his probation another criminal matter.