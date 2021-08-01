Steak cake? SF Giants players surprise manager with rare birthday dessert

Here's Darin Ruf on the Gabe Kapler "Cake Steak" birthday cake for the manager. #ResilientSF pic.twitter.com/p7IujTsFaS — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) July 31, 2021

Here's LaMonte with more on Gabe Kapler's "Cake Steak" birthday cake. #ResilientSF pic.twitter.com/LI7mnwmxQw — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 1, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday was San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler's birthday.After their game, the players had a special surprise waiting for him - a "rare" dessert if you will?It was a cake, shaped and frosted to look like a steak, complete with a side of baked potato.Kapler, a known health fanatic, was impressed with the creativity.He posted a picture to his Instagram and wrote, "This crew knows me so well."At first, Kapler admits, he had to do a double take because it looked like so much like an actual, giant cut of meat.The players clearly had fun cooking up this surprise. Here's what a few of them had to say about the beloved "steak cake:"