Steak cake? SF Giants players surprise manager with rare birthday dessert

After their game, the players had a special surprise waiting for him - a "rare" dessert if you will?
It was a cake, shaped and frosted to look like a steak, complete with a side of baked potato.
Kapler, a known health fanatic, was impressed with the creativity.
He posted a picture to his Instagram and wrote, "This crew knows me so well."
How did the @SFGiants celebrate @gabekapler birthday?!? With a "Cake Steak" that's how! #ResilientSF pic.twitter.com/zxJ0jjit93— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) July 31, 2021
At first, Kapler admits, he had to do a double take because it looked like so much like an actual, giant cut of meat.
The players clearly had fun cooking up this surprise. Here's what a few of them had to say about the beloved "steak cake:"
Here's Darin Ruf on the Gabe Kapler "Cake Steak" birthday cake for the manager. #ResilientSF pic.twitter.com/p7IujTsFaS— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) July 31, 2021
Here's LaMonte with more on Gabe Kapler's "Cake Steak" birthday cake. #ResilientSF pic.twitter.com/LI7mnwmxQw— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) August 1, 2021
