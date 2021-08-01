Steak cake? SF Giants players surprise manager with rare birthday dessert

San Francisco Giants

By and Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday was San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler's birthday.

After their game, the players had a special surprise waiting for him - a "rare" dessert if you will?

It was a cake, shaped and frosted to look like a steak, complete with a side of baked potato.

Kapler, a known health fanatic, was impressed with the creativity.

He posted a picture to his Instagram and wrote, "This crew knows me so well."



At first, Kapler admits, he had to do a double take because it looked like so much like an actual, giant cut of meat.

The players clearly had fun cooking up this surprise. Here's what a few of them had to say about the beloved "steak cake:"




More TOP STORIES News