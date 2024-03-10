SF will receive $12 million for projects from government funding package, Nancy Pelosi announces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a dozen community programs in San Francisco are about to receive millions of dollars in federal funding.

The money will come from the $460 billion government funding package signed by President Joe Biden on Saturday, according to Bay Area congresswoman Nancy Pelosi.

San Francisco will receive $12 million.

Here are some of the organizations benefiting from the financial boost.

Homeless Prenatal Program - $1,416,279 for Affordable Housing Critical Services for Families

San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing - $1,250,000 for Brave Buttons: Overdose Prevention

Glide Foundation - $1,000,000 for Glide Facilities Modernization

Southeast Asian Development Center - $1,000,000 for Southeast Asian Development Center Building Acquisition

Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation (TNDC) - $1,000,000 for Promoting Energy Efficiency in Affordable Housing in San Francisco

Transbay Joint Powers Authority - $1,000,000 for Wayfinding Improvements at the Salesforce Transit Center

Zuckerberg SF General Hospital - $963,000 for ZSFG Child and Adolescent Support, Advocacy Resource Center (CASARC)

AsianWeek Foundation - $850,000 for Urban Agriculture and Education Farm Improvements

Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) - $850,000 for 16th Street Mission BART Station Elevator Modernization Project

YMCA of San Francisco - $850,000 for Crane Cove YMCA

Centro del Pueblo - $500,000 for Centro del Pueblo Restoration Project

City and County of San Francisco - $500,000 for Harvey Milk Plaza/Castro Street Station Redesign

University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) - $500,000 for All-Electric Shuttle Buses for University of California

Yerba Buena Gardens Conservancy - $500,000 for Yerba Buena Gardens Conservancy

In a press release, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said these investments will support neighborhood-serving organizations that are helping meet the needs of Bay Area families.

"The significant new federal funding designated for crucial community projects in our City is great news for San Franciscans," Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. "Whether it's addressing hunger and homelessness, expanding access to vital health care services, or honoring our veterans, it was my privilege to secure funding for these projects that will meet the needs of San Franciscans, grow San Francisco's economy and keep our communities safe."

