Here are San Francisco's most haunted places

We listed the five scariest places below

The Sir Francis Drake Hotel

Curran Theatre

Aventine, now known as "High Horse"

Chinatown

The California Street Bride

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Halloween . And we know San Francisco is known for many iconic attractions. But do you know the city has some of the most scariest places, too?Experts at San Francisco Ghosts shared with us spots that are the most haunted in the city.Michaela Gonzales, tour guide with San Francisco Ghosts, gave ABC7 News Anchor Liz Kreutz, the goosebumps---oops, we mean---an interview on this cloudy Halloween day.