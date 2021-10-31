Here are San Francisco's most haunted places

Experts at San Francisco Ghosts shared with us spots that are the most haunted in the city.
Michaela Gonzales, tour guide with San Francisco Ghosts, gave ABC7 News Anchor Liz Kreutz, the goosebumps---oops, we mean---an interview on this cloudy Halloween day.
RELATED: 'Mask up, have fun': Bay Area celebrates return of Halloween after 2 year pause
We listed the five scariest places below:
...but why?
Watch the full interview above
For more information on tickets, click here.
RELATED: LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area