Here are San Francisco's most haunted places

We spoke with an expert at San Francisco Ghosts to give us the goosebumps this Halloween
By and Rachel Davis
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Halloween. And we know San Francisco is known for many iconic attractions. But do you know the city has some of the most scariest places, too?

Experts at San Francisco Ghosts shared with us spots that are the most haunted in the city.

Michaela Gonzales, tour guide with San Francisco Ghosts, gave ABC7 News Anchor Liz Kreutz, the goosebumps---oops, we mean---an interview on this cloudy Halloween day.

RELATED: 'Mask up, have fun': Bay Area celebrates return of Halloween after 2 year pause

We listed the five scariest places below:

  • The Sir Francis Drake Hotel


  • Curran Theatre


  • Aventine, now known as "High Horse"


  • Chinatown


  • The California Street Bride
    • .

    ...but why?

    Watch the full interview above

    For more information on tickets, click here.

    RELATED: LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area

