3 Bay Area cities poised to break 100-year-old heat records

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When we say it's going to be hot this weekend, we mean it's going to be really, really hot.

Three Bay Area cities, in the South Bay, East Bay and North Bay, are even poised to break high-temperature records from 100 years ago.

"We are watching several cities for record heat, especially on Sunday, where Santa Rosa, San Jose and Livermore have a good chance of tying or breaking their records," says ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma.

San Jose set a same-day record of 100 degrees back in 1923, says Tuma. On Sunday, the city is expected to see temperatures in the high 90s, putting it in striking distance of that 97-year-old record.

Santa Rosa and Livermore both have records from a hot day all the way back in 1904. Santa Rosa reached 106 degrees and Livermore 108 on that day 116 years ago. This weekend, they will likely see highs above 100, with Livermore forecast to see 110 degrees. Santa Rosa is just slightly cooler at 102, though that could shift over the next two days.

An excessive heat warning is in effect starting 11 a.m. Saturday and lasts into Monday evening.

Thankfully, there are no summer storms forecast to come along with this heat wave, says Tuma. In August, a heat wave accompanied by lightning storms sparked hundreds of wildfires around California, including three major complexes in the Bay Area.
