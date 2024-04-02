SF Mayor London Breed heading to China in April to promote tourism

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed is headed back to China.

Mayor Breed will travel to the country on April 13 to promote tourism.

According to ABC7 News media partner The SF Standard, Breed wants to strengthen relations with Shanghai and hopes to return with good news about pandas potentially coming to the San Francisco Zoo.

In 2023, the San Francisco Zoo was among the candidates to receive two giant pandas from China but lost out to San Diego.

Chinese tourists spent more than $1 billion a year in San Francisco, pre-pandemic.

This will be Mayor Breed's second trip to China.

