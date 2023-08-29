  • Watch Now

SFPD shoot, critically injure man armed with knife in Tenderloin District, police say

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 12:32PM
SFPD shoot man armed with knife in Tenderloin District, police say
A man threatening people with a knife late Monday night was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting involving SFPD.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A person armed with a knife in San Francisco Monday night was shot by police, SFPD says.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Jones Street between Eddy and Turk in the Tenderloin District.

When officers arrived, they say a man armed with a knife was threatening people.

They shot the man who was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition is not known at this time.

