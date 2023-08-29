A man threatening people with a knife late Monday night was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting involving SFPD.

SFPD shoot, critically injure man armed with knife in Tenderloin District, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A person armed with a knife in San Francisco Monday night was shot by police, SFPD says.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Jones Street between Eddy and Turk in the Tenderloin District.

When officers arrived, they say a man armed with a knife was threatening people.

They shot the man who was then taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition is not known at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live