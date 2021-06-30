San Franciscans concerned for public safety, 70% say quality of life has gotten worse: Survey

More than 40-percent of people surveyed say they're likely move out of the city in the next few years.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Voters in San Francisco are much more concerned about public safety. In fact, a survey released by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce found that 70-percent of people said their quality of life has gotten worse in the past few years.

"I think everyone feels the Asian hate crime, the number of car break-ins, the blatant shoplifting that we see in stores, and that's scary. That's scary for residents, that's scary for tourists coming to San Francisco," said Rodney Fong who is the President and CEO of the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce.

According to a survey done by the Chamber, 44-percent of voters said they are likely to move out of San Francisco in the next few years.

"Things have deteriorated," acknowledged Supervisor Matt Haney, but added that says the city is expanding its community safety patrols and street ambassadors to include not only the Tenderloin and Mid Market areas, but also in downtown San Francisco and Fisherman's Wharf.

"But it's not only on the safety front, you have to get people into treatment, you have to get people into housing, you have to get people into shelters, mental health care," said Haney.

The vast majority of those surveyed said more homeless services, opening new mental health centers and putting more caseworkers on the streets should be a high priority.

San Francisco police say there have been a total of 7,716 car burglaries this year, with more than 800 of those in the past two weeks.



