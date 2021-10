COVID-19 impact: 24,000 San Franciscans are behind on rent, some on the verge of homelessness

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 News got a look inside a former tourist hotel in San Francisco that has been turned into a homeless shelter.

$63 million to the local program administered by the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Develop (MOHCD)

$28 million to the state program, reserved for San Francisco tenants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, there are 24,000 tenants behind on rent, and the local and state programs only protect about 8,500 of those tenants. At the state level, local leaders believe the numbers are staggering.One of those tenants is Maria Venegas. Maria is a single mom of two, who self-evicted after she says her landlord harassed and threatened her for being behind in rent.Maria lost her job during the pandemic and was several months past due.In January, she moved to a hotel room in the Tenderloin where the monthly fee is $1000, but with only two days of work at a restaurant, she can't afford this either.Monday California's Assembly passed the state's Eviction Protection and Rent Relief Bill."We are looking between 150 million and 350 million dollars owed in backed rent," said San Francisco supervisor, Dean Preston and added, "We are talking about a total of 90 million that has been committed through the federal government that still leaves about 60 million dollars gap."As of Wednesday San Francisco received 1,800 application for rent relief a total of $16 million dollars are needed just for that. Supervisor Preston is pushing for more aid."It will be tens of millions of dollars more. In a worse case situation it would be 100 million dollars more but we have reserves in the city," said Supervisor Preston.Maria Venegas and her two kids are hoping this aid can also help them."You tried to go to a shelter and they told you they were packed and there was no room for you and your family?""Si que no habia mas espacio. Durante la pandemic se lleno." (Yes, that there wasn't enough space. During the pandemic they filled up.)"You owe 3 months here (hotel)?""Si con esta que viene. Me toca pagar el 12." (Yes, and also the one coming up. I have to pay on the 12th.)"You owe $3,000?""Si." (Yes.)Maria's story is one of 24,000 households in San Francisco that are struggling with past due rent payments due to job loss during the pandemic.California's rent forgiveness program will cost $5.2 billion. On Friday, Gov. Newsom said it will be the largest rent relief package in the nation."It is a huge step in the right direction finally the Newsom administration and state leaderships has changed and has said basically we are going to allow tenants to recover 100 percent of the backed rent," said Shanti Singh with Tenants Together.As for Maria she is holding on to her faith and holding back tears in front of her kids."There are moments when you go to the bathroom and cry?""Si, yo les digo que todo va a estar bien." (Yes, but I tell them everything will be okay.)To help Maria and her kids click here