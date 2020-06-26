San Francisco delays reopening dates for hair salons, nail salons, outdoor bars and more

This comes after Mayor London Breed had announced earlier this week that the city was accelerating the timeline for reopening businesses.
Businesses that were slated to reopen Monday, including hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, outdoor bars, indoor museums, tattoo shops, massage parlors, zoos and outdoor public pools, will no longer be allowed to reopen, per the mayor's announcement Friday.
Hair salons and barbershops were originally planning to reopen on July 13. The reopening of bars, nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, swimming pools and indoor museums was planned for mid-August.
Mayor Breed had announced earlier this week that the city was moving up the reopening of those businesses to Monday.
Because of concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases, the timeline has now been scaled back.
Gov. Gavin Newsom commended Breed for pausing reopening.
"I think what San Francisco did is exactly what the system was designed to do. That is to empower local health officers, based upon the conditions in their community," he said during a press conference Friday.
Outdoor dining, in-store retail shopping, sporting events and entertainment venues with no spectators, summer camps, private household services (nanny services, housekeeping, etc.), religious gatherings, outdoor exercise classes, and non-emergency medical appointments were all allowed to resume in San Francisco on June 15.
Indoor dining is still expected to move forward July 13 in San Francisco.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Everything we know about CA businesses opening and what comes next
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- WATCH LIVE: Daily briefings from CA, Bay Area officials
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Latino community
- WATCH: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions