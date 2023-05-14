94-year-old teed off at SF Recreation and Parks for 2 year golf club renewal term

The San Francisco resident golf club offers discounts for seniors, but requires members to pay for a two year term -- too long for the 94 year old.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lifelong San Francisco resident Calista Shea is 94 years old. Each week, she golfs with a group of friends at the city's Golden Gate Park Golf Course.

She has a "resident golf card," which drops the cost of play from $25 to $15 for seniors there. The card costs $121 for two years -- a good deal, but she says it is not perfect for the most senior of seniors.

"I was hoping that anyone over the age of 80 would have the option of one year rather than the mandatory two," Shea said.

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney asked, "Why do you want that?"

"I am not going to play for two more years, I know darn well, and mine (card renewal) is coming up in September," Shea said.

She brought that complaint to 7 On Your Side, who talked it over with the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department's Daniel Montes. He got together with those in charge. Then, 7 On Your Side introduced the two.

Montes told Shea, "I just want to let you know that we will be able to fulfill your wish and grant you (a) one-year golf resident card."

Shea asked, "Is that for all seniors over the age of 80?"

Shea got a special deal, now she's trying to let all seniors in on it. Recreation and Parks is considering her proposal moving forward, but right now if you are over 80 and can't golf the second year, you are entitled to a refund.

"In 2019 when we granted it, it was for everyone over the age of 80," said Montes. "They would get a refund on their two-year card if they determined they can't fulfill the entire second year."

"I thank you, Michael, it's wonderful. And thank you very much, Daniel. It was very nice meeting you," Shea said.

Montes told Shea, "I would also like to add that we have six municipal golf courses in San Francisco and our goal is to make sure that everyone feels included, those of all ages and backgrounds. And this is one way to extend the offer and make sure everyone feels included."

