With about 200 restaurants participating, the 10-day event allows diners to try out spots in different San Francisco neighborhoods.

As San Francisco Restaurant Week kicks off, here's a look at what will be featured

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Spring San Francisco Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.

The 10-day event allows diners to try out restaurants in different San Francisco neighborhoods.

Restaurants are offering mutli-course meals ranging from $10 for brunch or lunch to $75 for dinner.

About 200 restaurants are participating in Spring San Francisco Restaurant Week this year.

Some San Francisco restaurants have been struggling to get diners back since the COVID-19 pandemic and this can help boost business.

Canela Bistro & Wine Bar is participating and will feature $65 and $75 meals. They'll be featuring sharing menus where you can try their different tapas.

Owner and Chef Mat Schuster said this is their 12th year participating.

Schuster is also the Board President for The Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which puts the 10-day event on.

"With the crazy weather that we've been having lately and certainly, the economy, it's nice to remember your friends at your favorite restaurants and it's nice to go check out something new," Schuster said. "Most of us still have outdoor dining, so you can come if you would like to sit outside. It's not raining and the weather seems nice here in San Francisco so come, sit outside, check out a new place."

Schuster said they have more than 30 restaurants in Chinatown participating this year.

He said they're making a push to identify neighborhoods where restaurants weren't traditionally part of this.

Restaurant Week goes on until April 23.

You can make reservations directly with the restaurant where you want to dine.

The event's website has a list of participating restaurants and menus.