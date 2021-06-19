2 killed in separate early morning shootings in SF, police investigating

EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in early morning shootings in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- Responding to a report of a shooting just after midnight on Saturday on Navy Road in Hunters Point, San Francisco police found a 24-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later Saturday morning. Further details were not available.

Then, about 4 a.m., officers responding to a report of a shooting on Eddy Street in the Tenderloin neighborhood found another man who had been shot. This victim, who has not been identified, also was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text their tip to TIP411, beginning the message with SFPD.

People who call or text may remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscohomicideshooting
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News