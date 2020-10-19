2 French bulldog puppies found after bizarre dog-napping from San Francisco home, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6120922" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Very early Tuesday morning at 4 o'clock Emilie Talermo was reunited with her 5-year-old miniature Australian shepherd named Jackson. A San Francisco Police officer had driven to Los Angeles to pick him up.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's been an anxious 24 hours for a San Francisco man who has been frantically searching for his two French Bulldog puppies. The dogs, "Indigo" and "Lila" were stolen from the owner's home on Saturday but there is some good news on Sunday.Doug Roenicke was just reunited with his 10-week old French Bulldog puppy, Lila, recovered in Mission District on Saturday around 6 p.m. Hours before, he was reunited with Indigo.Roenicke, who is a dog trainer and breeder, says Indigo and her sister Lila were stolen from his San Francisco home.He noticed the window was open and the puppies were missing from their pen and Roenicke says the apparent suspect left behind a shirt and a drug pipe."We've been working with police I put out 400 flyers last night," Roenicke said.Hours later, this man was spotted inside a 7/11 store on 18th Street with two puppies on the counter matching the same description as Lila & Indigo. Employee Jaime Alvarez says the man wanted to sell them."He offered to me, but I don't have money, he said I want to sell, $500 each," Alvarez said.Then, on Sunday afternoon, Doug Roenicke got a call from a woman who bought one of the pups from a man on the street for her daughter. The family did not want to be identified but told us, it seemed too good to be true. Indigo was reunited with her owner."I put the word out, people started connecting," Roenicke said. "She bought this for her girls and knew it wasn't right."A short time later, police detained a suspect on Mission Street, about his possible connection to the stolen dogs.Shortly after posting our story, the second pup, Lila was located by a woman in the Mission District.SFPD is investigating the incident.Roenicke sent ABC7 News Reporter Cornell Barnard a photo with him and the dog.