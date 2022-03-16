economy

Large conventions 'on the books' in SJ, boost to economy and real recovery anticipated

By

This Tuesday, March 15, 2022 image shows San Jose, Calif.'s iconic Fairmont Hotel, which is being rebranded as Signia by Hilton as the city prepares for comeback of conventions. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Downtown San Jose's iconic Fairmont Hotel is being renovated and rebranded as Signia by Hilton. The San Jose location will be the world's second Signia hotel, but the first on the West Coast.

General Manager Jimmy Sarfraz said workers will start taking reservations on April 25.

Of course, in order to fill rooms, people must find a reason to travel.

"San Jose has never been a top tourist destination, but we're a hardworking business convention town," Scott Knies, CEO of the San Jose Downtown Association (SJDA) told ABC7 News.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Pre-pandemic, the San Jose McEnery Convention Center provided space for annual tech conferences, tradeshows and more.

Knies said the return of large events means businesses will get a real chance at recovery.

"Right now, a number of businesses are closed down like on Mondays and Tuesdays, because it just isn't strong enough yet," he added.

Without naming companies, Team San Jose- which manages the Convention Center and a number of other arts and entertainment venues across the city- said large conventions are "on the books."

A search of a public events calendar and event websites show SiliCon, FanimeCon, the Crunchyroll Expo fan festival and more are already scheduled for later this year.

VIDEO: SJ mayor addresses top budget priorities which include homelessness, police department
EMBED More News Videos

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo says homelessness and the police department are among his top budget priorities.



The hope is that these events will bring back caterers, clients, community members and boost the local economy.

"It's not just the hotels that benefit, it's not just the conventions that benefit," Sarfraz said. "It's the restaurants, it's the barber, it's the small shops."

He added, "The rising tide lifts all boats, they say. And that's generally true."

Sarfraz with Signia by Hilton also serves as Team San Jose board chair. He explained, even with today's relaxed pandemic rules, people ultimately have to be ready.

"There's a distinction between going out for dinner and meeting together with 10,000 people," he said. "And so, I think it'll have various phases of coming back."

VIDEO: iChina to debut Silicon Valley's 1st virtual reality dining room, no VR headset needed
EMBED More News Videos

iChina restaurant at Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose is set to open Silicon Valley's first virtual reality (VR) dining room in April.



Team San Jose said smaller events have already returned, with hope business and convention travel are only ramping up.

Knies with the SJDA said, "When 2020 started, the beginning of the year we said, 'Yeah! This is the beginning of the Roaring 20s.' Looks like we're delaying the Roaring 20s into a little later into 2022."

"The effect of it isn't immediately visible. It just takes time," Sarfraz told ABC7 News. "Because the conventions- some of them- remember, they used to be booked like multiple years out."

"So, we need to start that process now," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan josefestivalmoneyeconomytravelsmall business
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ECONOMY
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
Name brand or generic? Experts weigh in on fuel quality, prices
DoorDash worker: Deliveries not worth it with high gas prices
Companies pulling out of Russia: LIST
TOP STORIES
East Bay mother faces first degree murder in death of 8-year-old
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Police investigating deadly shooting in Fremont neighborhood
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
Hillsborough police release video of burglars caught on camera
'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years after remains found in desert
Is the US about to experience another COVID uptick? What experts say
Show More
Restored SCC landmark serves as reminder of US-Soviet tension
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Family hopes public can help solve San Jose murder 1 year later
San Mateo Co. says it will end homelessness in 2022
Suspects arrested in deadly Richmond shooting last Father's Day
More TOP STORIES News