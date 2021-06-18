San Jose brush fire under control, officials say

UPDATE: Fire on Tuers/Brandybuck under control at 2:14pm. No injuries. Cause under investigation. — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 18, 2021

Crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the creek area near Tuers Rd and Brandybuck Wy. Heavy smoke is reported. TOC 12:54pm pic.twitter.com/YOsHsSOTP0 — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 18, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews say a brush fire on Tuers Road and Brandybuck Way in San Jose is under control, officials said.The fire started just before 1p.m. and was contained at 2:14p.m. the agency tweeted on Friday.There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.