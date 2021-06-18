San Jose brush fire under control, officials say

The fire started just before 1p.m. and was contained at 2:14p.m. the agency tweeted on Friday.
UPDATE: Fire on Tuers/Brandybuck under control at 2:14pm. No injuries. Cause under investigation.— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 18, 2021
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the creek area near Tuers Rd and Brandybuck Wy. Heavy smoke is reported. TOC 12:54pm pic.twitter.com/YOsHsSOTP0— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 18, 2021
