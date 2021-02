Multiple units are on scene of an abandoned building fire on Bascom Ave at Forest Ave. Bascom will be closed between San Carlos Ave and Naglee Ave until further notice. pic.twitter.com/VFwrK8dJma — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 3, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose firefighters have controlled a fire that erupted at an abandoned building overnight.The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at a building located on Bascom Avenue at Forest Avenue.Northbound Bascom is closed between San Carlos and Naglee Avenues. Southbound Bascom has reopened.It's not clear yet how the fire started.