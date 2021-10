SAN JOSE, Calif. -- PG&E has secured a gas leak caused by a hit-and-run collision Monday morning, and a shelter in place for a central San Jose neighborhood has been lifted, fire officials said.Crews responded after the crash was reported at 4:43 a.m. in the 300 block of Wooster Avenue. The area is a few blocks from the McKee Road/Julian Street offramp from U.S. Highway 101.After the crash, E. Julian Street between 26th and 28th was closed down. Fire officials said shortly after 7 a.m. that the road would open soon.No other details were provided about the collision. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.