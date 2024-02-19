Violent SJ weekend: Man allegedly kills girlfriend, dies in crash; triple shooting kills 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There were multiple separate violent incidents in San Jose over the weekend that resulted in three deaths.

Homicide and car crash investigation

A man suspected of killing his girlfriend over the weekend in East San Jose later died in a car crash, police said Monday.

The woman was found dead shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 2300 block of Arden Way, according to San Jose police.

Her boyfriend was identified as a suspect, and investigators used license plate readers to determine that he had fled in a car and later died in a collision.

The names of the victim and the suspect were not released.

Triple shooting investigation

There was also a shooting in San Jose Sunday night that killed one victim and injured two others. SJPD responded to the parking lot of a business in the 3000 block of Story Road, where they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say the man, died at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say a third victim, another woman, was dropped off at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating what happened in the shooting and why.

Bay City News contributed to this story.