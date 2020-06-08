George Floyd

San Jose mayor rejects push to defund police department

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Mayor Sam Liccardo is coming out against defunding San Jose's police department.

Mayor Liccardo is expected to announce a budget proposal today that would include funding for police reform. He has no plans to defund the police department.

"We have much work to do to confront our long and terrible history of police brutality against black and brown Americans," said Mayor Liccardo. "Defunding urban police departments won't help us do it. It is the wrong idea at the worst possible time and the budget released tomorrow will reflect that."

RELATED: George Floyd protest: SJ police escalate response with flashbang grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets

Last week, Liccardo called for a ban on the use of rubber bullets in crowds, expanding the authority of San Jose's civilian independent police auditor, and a full review of San Jose's use of force policies, among other measures.

"Defunding police will hurt the very people who have suffered the most from systemic racism in this nation," Mayor Liccardo said. "Rich, white communities and businesses in suburban malls will just accelerate the hiring of private security guards."

On Sunday, a majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council said they support disbanding the city's police department, an aggressive stance that comes just as the state has launched a civil rights investigation after George Floyd's death. Nine of the council's 12 members appeared with activists at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon and vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it. Council member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would "dismantle" the department.

RELATED: San Jose police officer under investigation for behavior during George Floyd protests

RELATED: George Floyd protest: SJ police escalate response with flashbang grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets
EMBED More News Videos

A San Jose police officer has been taken off the street and is now under an Internal Affairs investigation, after video surfaced of him appearing to taunt protestors on Friday.



RELATED: 38 people arrested, several officers injured in violent San Jose protests

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and protests across the U.S.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josesjpdprotestsam liccardogeorge floydpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
SJ police officer under investigation for behavior during protests
GEORGE FLOYD
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
George Floyd live updates: SJ budget proposal to include police reforms
Joe Biden to offer Floyd family in-person condolences
Romney becomes first Republican senator to march in protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds expected at public viewing for George Floyd today
Wife, colleagues grieve Santa Cruz sergeant killed in ambush
Everything we know about suspect arrested for killing Santa Cruz Co. deputy
WATCH TODAY: State Superintendent to release guidance for reopening CA schools
Person shot after man drove vehicle into Seattle protesters, police say
Thousands protest in SF with message 'silence is violence'
Artists paint Black Lives Matter mural on Oakland street
Show More
George Floyd live updates: SJ budget proposal to include police reforms
SF, Alameda counties modify stay-at-home order to allow 'social bubbles'
Watch live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in San Francisco Bay Area
New Zealand has eradicated coronavirus
FBI investigates possible link between Santa Cruz Co., Oakland shootings
More TOP STORIES News