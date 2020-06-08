San Jose mayor rejects push to defund police department

Mayor Liccardo is expected to announce a budget proposal today that would include funding for police reform. He has no plans to defund the police department.
"We have much work to do to confront our long and terrible history of police brutality against black and brown Americans," said Mayor Liccardo. "Defunding urban police departments won't help us do it. It is the wrong idea at the worst possible time and the budget released tomorrow will reflect that."
Last week, Liccardo called for a ban on the use of rubber bullets in crowds, expanding the authority of San Jose's civilian independent police auditor, and a full review of San Jose's use of force policies, among other measures.
"Defunding police will hurt the very people who have suffered the most from systemic racism in this nation," Mayor Liccardo said. "Rich, white communities and businesses in suburban malls will just accelerate the hiring of private security guards."
On Sunday, a majority of the members of the Minneapolis City Council said they support disbanding the city's police department, an aggressive stance that comes just as the state has launched a civil rights investigation after George Floyd's death. Nine of the council's 12 members appeared with activists at a rally in a city park Sunday afternoon and vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it. Council member Jeremiah Ellison promised that the council would "dismantle" the department.
