Winning Mega millions lottery ticket sold in San Jose, officials say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There are two lucky Mega Millions winners out there, and not only is one of them in California, but also in the Bay Area.

California lottery officials say a San Jose lottery player is one of two people who matched all six numbers in the Friday night's $494 Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store in San Jose.

It's located on Koosner Rd. near Meridian Ave.

The winning numbers are 9, 22, 26, 41 and 44. The Mega number is 19.

Lottery officials say another ticket from Florida also matched every number, so the winners will split the top prize, worth about $247 million each.

It's the 11th largest jackpot in the game's history, and will be shared with the two winners.