Bay Area man dies after falling 300 feet from a cliff in Oregon, authorities say

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
NATURAL BRIDGES, Ore. (KGO) -- A Bay Area man has died after falling 300 feet from a cliff in Oregon, officials said.

The Curry County Sheriff's Office says they recovered the body of 69-year old Richard Ehrhart of San Jose on Sunday at Natural Bridges, near Brookings, a small town near the California-Oregon Border.

Authorities say a passerby spotted Ehrhart's body and called for help.

Ehrhart had been hiking with his wife.

The two separated on the trail and she returned to their car to wait for him, according to authorities.

