Police respond to double shooting in San Jose

The shooting was reported at 2:24 p.m. in the 2000 block of Story Road.
More information about the shooting, including the conditions of the two people shot, was not immediately available.
Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 2000 block of Story Rd.— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) November 23, 2021
More info as it becomes available. Unknown suspect or motive.
Expect a street closure. Please avoid the area.
TOC 2:24 PM pic.twitter.com/Z9eZYz0QGt
