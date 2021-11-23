Police respond to double shooting in San Jose

EMBED <>More Videos

Police respond to double shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday afternoon on Story Road.

The shooting was reported at 2:24 p.m. in the 2000 block of Story Road.

More information about the shooting, including the conditions of the two people shot, was not immediately available.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joseshootingdouble shootinginvestigation
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Video shows chain of burglars emptying out Oakland store
SF DA files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square thefts
Bay Area crab fishers feel burden of delayed season
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
CHP immediately increasing freeway patrols after brazen robberies
Bay Area retail workers concerned thefts becoming more brazen
Show More
Union Square theft: SF open to amending surveillance camera laws
'Monday Night Raw' interrupted when fan goes after wrestler on live TV
South Bay FedEx backlog causes concern as holidays near
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
Defense paints Holmes as 'true believer' in Theranos product
More TOP STORIES News