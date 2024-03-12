San Jose man convicted in 2022 shooting of unarmed Airbnb guest on the street, DA says

A man charged of shooting an unarmed college student in San Jose nearly two years ago has been convicted and faces 22 years in prison.

A man charged of shooting an unarmed college student in San Jose nearly two years ago has been convicted and faces 22 years in prison.

A man charged of shooting an unarmed college student in San Jose nearly two years ago has been convicted and faces 22 years in prison.

A man charged of shooting an unarmed college student in San Jose nearly two years ago has been convicted and faces 22 years in prison.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man charged of shooting an unarmed college student in San Jose nearly two years ago has been convicted and faces 22 years in prison, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office.

A jury convicted 68-year-old Mark Henry Waters of assault with a deadly weapon and other allegations for shooting an unarmed man while he was crossing the street, DA Jeff Rosen said.

Other allegations include personally causing great bodily Injury and personally using a firearm, the district attorney's office said.

The shooting happened on Oct. 2, 2022 in the Berryessa neighborhood.

RELATED: Suspect pleads not guilty in shooting of unarmed Black man in San Jose, taken back into custody

The San Jose man accused of shooting an unarmed Black man walking on the street was taken back into custody Monday after a judge revoked his bail.

The victim was staying at an Airbnb rental with his friend across the street from Waters' home.

"While outside on his way to get some noodles and juice, he saw a stranger coming at him with a gun pointed at his chest. The victim ran and was shot," the DA's office wrote.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

The victim was shot in the leg shattering his femur.

The victim spent a week in the hospital and a month in a physical rehabilitation center recovering from his injuries, according to DA Rosen.

RELATED VIDEO: San Jose man charged with shooting unarmed Black man renting Airbnb, DA says

A San Jose man is being arraigned in the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb, the Santa Clara County DA's Office says.

Waters, a retired mechanical engineer, said in his testimony the semi-automatic gun went off accidentally.

In his statement to the court, the victim said that as the child of two athletes and running was a big part of his life, according the Rosen. "He can no longer run."

"This man shot an innocent person on our streets for no sensible reason," Rosen said. "A jury rightfully saw him as an extremely dangerous criminal. Now, respectfully, we hope the judge will agree."

Waters will be sentenced in the Hall of Justice in San Jose on May 22.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live