San Jose homeowner charged with shooting unarmed Black man renting Airbnb, DA says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose man is being arraigned in the shooting of an unarmed Black man who was renting a nearby Airbnb, the Santa Clara County DA's Office announced Friday.

Mark Waters, 66, is charged with felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm resulting in great bodily injury and personal use of a firearm.

He's being arraigned on Monday and faces time in prison if convicted.

The unprovoked shooting happened on Oct. 2, 2022. The victim, a 21-year-old man, was reportedly leaving his Airbnb rental to walk to a grocery store.

As the victim crossed the street, he says he saw Waters leave a home and quickly approach him holding a handgun.

The DA says the victim then attempted to run to safety, but Waters shot him while his back was turned, seriously injuring his leg.

Police arrived at the scene and obtained video footage of the shooting from a nearby neighbor.

Waters' home was then searched and multiple firearms were seized. He was arrested and booked into the county jail.

Authorities are investigating potential hate crime allegations. Anyone with information please contact San Jose Police Detectives Lucas Gaarde and Jessica Lindenberg at (408) 277-4161.

