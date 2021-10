EMBED >More News Videos San Jose State University announced the creation of a task force on campus safety and policing to reevaluate policing on the college campus.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Unified School District announced they will not have police on campus starting this school year.The Board of Education voted 3 to 2 Thursday night to reject the agreement with the City of San Jose, ending the relationship with the police department and the district.The Superintendent says they are reworking their campus safety plans ahead of back to school day in August.