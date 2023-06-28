At least 160 residents displaced in San Leandro apartment fire, officials say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- At least 160 residents are displaced after an apartment fire in San Leandro Tuesday night, Alameda County fire officials said.

The fire was first reported at 5 :17 p.m. on the 3700 block of E. 14th St.

Firefighters say the blaze started on the third floor of the apartment and damaged an adjoining apartment.

The building has been red-tagged primarily for smoke and water damage, firefighters said.

Residents in all 42 apartments are evacuated.

No injuries are reported.

Red Cross disaster responders are on scene helping impacted residents.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

