San Mateo police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting woman in her 60s

A San Mateo Police Department badge is pictured in an undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Police in San Mateo are searching for a homeless man they believe is responsible for sexually assaulting a woman in her 60s Wednesday night.

San Mateo police say the victim contacted police to report the assault at 9th Avenue and South El Camino Real.

Police say the suspect left the scene on foot and a search is now underway.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s.

Police described him as light skinned with an average build and height, with "dark outgrown or slightly curly hair."

They say he was wearing a red sweatshirt with "LIFEGUARD" on the front with dark pants.



The suspect may have also been riding a silver bicycle with tape wrapped around the seat, police say.

The police department believes the suspect visited businesses in San Mateo.

Residents and business owners are asked to check their security cameras.

Those with information on the assault or suspect should contact San Mateo Detective Sergeant Lee Violett at (650) 522-7662 or by email at lviolett@cityofsanmateo.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to police here or by phone at (650) 522-7676.

Police are requesting any security footage from Wednesday between 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san mateoassaultbeatingpolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 clinical trial uses multiple sclerosis drug
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
Scammers get EDD benefits while 1M jobless can't
US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump
Sonoma Co. already issuing mask fines
Gov. Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision: Sources
Vallejo couple offers up backyard for parties despite COVID-19
Show More
COVID-19 aid talks collapse; no help expected for jobless now
'Excited, anxious': Teachers talk going back to school
2 Bay Area women among winners of PBWC scholarships
Remains of missing Marines, sailor recovered
PPP ends today, hard-hit businesses hope for 2nd chance
More TOP STORIES News