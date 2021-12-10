Coronavirus California

Variant uncertainty has Santa Clara Co. health officials pushing pause on easing COVID mandates

High vaccination rates help, but the known threat of delta and uncertainty of omicron have officials keeping mandates in place.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Santa Clara Co. 'not anywhere near' lifting indoor mask mandate

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Despite omicron dominating coronavirus headlines lately, there is some good news in the South Bay.

Santa Clara County is reporting a 79% vaccination rate of the eligible population, ages 5 and older, and is on track to reach 80% countywide soon.

"We're very encouraged because we know that no matter what variant we're looking at, that having been vaccinated and now boosted, which is very important, we're actually going to protect ourselves even more," Santa Clara County COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer Dr. Marty Fenstersheib said.

VACCINE TRACKER: Here's how CA is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

The protection is important, but 80% vaccination rate has another meaning - it's one criteria needed to lift the indoor mask mandate in the county.

The counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and the City of Berkeley will lift the indoor masking requirement in public spaces not subject to state and federal masking rules when all the following occur:
  • The jurisdiction reaches the moderate (yellow) COVID-19 transmission tier, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and remains there for at least three weeks
  • COVID-19 hospitalizations in the jurisdiction are low and stable, in the judgment of the health officer
  • 80% of the jurisdiction's total population is fully vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson (booster doses not considered)
  • OR eight weeks have passed since a COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use by federal and state authorities for 5 to 11-year-olds


So just how close are we to making a change?

"Right now, we're not anywhere near lifting it," Dr. Fenstersheib said. "So, I think this is not the time to be removing the mask, it's really a time to encourage people to wear their mask."

That's because we're in a situation UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong relates to walking a tight rope: stability is in question.

The high vaccination rates help, but he says the known threat of delta and uncertainty of omicron are leading officials to keep mandates in place.

"We know delta is around, we understand Delta," Dr. Chin-Hong said. "But, we just don't understand enough about omicron yet. With increasing cases and the spread rapidly around the world, there's a lot of uncertainty around and I think uncertainty is driving the pause button hit."

VIDEO: How severe is omicron? Expert says variant's 50 mutations could be its downfall
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has more on the omicron variant and what preliminary data suggests about the potency of the new strain.



Last year, the holiday season brought along the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases.

The county is seeing low hospitalization rates, but a rise in transmission.

Therefore, Dr. Fenstersheib says the 80% threshold shouldn't lead to letting our guard down.

"We just want to remind people to be vigilant and continue doing the same things," Dr. Fenstersheib said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdelta variantsanta clara countybuilding a better bay areaface maskcoronavirus californiaomicron variantcoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinemedical researchdoctors
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News