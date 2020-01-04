Pilot killed when small plane crashes, erupts in flames in Santa Clarita

#Breaking Downed aircraft, 14 Fwy & Newhall Ave, East of 14 Fwy #Newhall, Santa Clarita Sta Deputies & @LACOFD on scene. Aircraft engulfed in flames, unknown condition of occupant(s)— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 4, 2020
The single-engine aircraft went down shortly after 10 a.m. at the Newhall Avenue exit in Newhall. Flames ignited after the plane struck a tree, according to a California Highway Patrol log.
Witnesses' video from the scene showed a large plume of black smoke rising above the mangled wreckage in a grassy area near the off-ramp.
BREAKING: Plane crash in Santa Clarita at NB 14’s Newhall Avenue offramp. Single occupant dead. pic.twitter.com/vIXXivUgWR— Austin Dave (@AustinDave_) January 4, 2020
The cause of the crash and the identity of the pilot, who was pronounced dead at the scene, were not immediately known.
The northbound 14 in Southern California was closed as a result of the incident.