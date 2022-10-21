18-year-old electric scooter rider killed in SJ school bus crash with students on board: Police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An 18-year-old on an electric scooter was killed in a crash with a San Jose school bus carrying students Friday morning, San Jose police say.

According to police, the 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene but none of the 14 students on board or the bus driver were injured.

Police say the bus had a green light on S. 10th St. and appeared to be in the right of way turning onto Reed St. when the scooter rider collided with it.

The accident happened two blocks away from San Jose State University and remains under investigation.

