Family makes heartfelt tribute to Camdan McWright, SJSU football player killed in tragic accident

McWright was a 4.0 student, remembered as a great friend, follower of God and a family man - a son anyone would be proud to have.

Camdan McWright's family and the SJSU community continue to grieve for freshman Spartan running back after a tragic electric scooter accident.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Jose State football team returned for their second day of practice this week after losing one of their own on Friday.

Some losses in sports are felt more than just on the scoreboard. The community continues to grieve for freshman Spartan running back Camdan McWright after a tragic electric scooter accident.

His parents considered him an angel on earth now returned to heaven.

"I knew he was never really ours the day I first laid eyes on him," Cam's mother Tina McWright said. "I thought I made a deal with God, that because he chose us to raise him, the one thing I asked was that he never take Cam away. I've now learned the hard way there's no making deals with God."

The accident happened on Friday morning just blocks up the road from the football facility, and about 30 minutes before a team meeting was set to begin.

SJPD said the bus was carrying 14 students, but no other injuries were reported.

Police told us witnesses saw the bus had a green light on S. 10th St. and appeared to be in the right of way turning onto Reed St. when McWright collided with it.

His father, Cleve, could hardly hold back tears remembering the last time he saw Cam two weeks ago.

"I gave him the biggest hug," Cleve McWright said. "And I said, 'Son, I am so proud of you."

His mother, Tina, said the nurse told her just after he was born, that McWright would be a football player one day.

McWright's parents says he was drawn to SJSU due to the family atmosphere he felt from the players, staff and head coach Brent Brennan.

"He was just amazing," Brennan said. "I mean it, he just had this incredible light, like this incredible spirit that you felt the moment you met him. It was instant."

The football team and staff learned of McWright's death during their meeting Friday morning. The team's scheduled game against New Mexico State for Saturday has been postponed to a "future date in the 2022 schedule," according to SJSU's director of athletics Jeff Konya.

While McWright's death weighs heavy on the team and his family's minds, they say that light is what is helping push them through.

"I just know he's with the Lord and running touchdowns in heaven," Tina McWright said. "That was that earthquake today that we had here. He'll just be in our hearts and we'll carry him wherever we go."

Saturday during their homecoming game at 7:30 p.m., SJSU will honor McWright with an in-game ceremony as well as decals on their helmets.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe account in McWright's honor to help with funeral arrangements. You can donate to the account by visiting here.

