SJSU freshman football player killed in school bus crash while riding electric scooter: Police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A freshman San Jose State University football player was killed Friday morning after colliding into a school bus while riding an electric scooter, police say.

The victim is confirmed to be 18-year-old Camdan McWright, a running back from Southern California.

SJPD says the bus was carrying 14 students, but no other injuries were reported.

Police say the bus had a green light on S. 10th St. and appeared to be in the right of way turning onto Reed St. when McWright collided with it.

The accident happened two blocks away from the SJSU campus and remains under investigation.

