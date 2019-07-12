Science

Medical milestone: Baby born from deceased donor's transplanted womb for first time in US

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Clinic says it has delivered the first baby in North America after a womb transplant from a dead donor.

Uterine transplants have enabled more than a dozen women to give birth, usually with wombs donated from a living donor such as a friend or relative. In December, doctors in Brazil reported the world's first birth using a deceased donor's womb.

These transplants were pioneered by a Swedish doctor who did the first successful one five years ago.

The uterus was transplanted in late 2017. In late 2018, the mother became pregnant through in vitro fertilization.

"We couldn't have asked for a better outcome. Everything went wonderfully with the delivery; the mother and baby girl are doing great," said Uma Perni, M.D., Cleveland Clinic maternal fetal medicine specialist. "It's important to remember this is still research. The field of uterus transplantation is rapidly evolving, and it's exciting to see what the options may be for women in the future."

The Cleveland hospital said Tuesday that the girl was born in June. The clinic has done five uterus transplants so far and three have been successful, with two women waiting to attempt pregnancy with new wombs. In all, the clinic aims to enroll 10 women in its study.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceohiotransplantbabyu.s. & worldfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News