CLIMATE CHANGE

Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco ends with big names demanding change

Jane Goodall speaks during the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
For the past three days, San Francisco has been at the center of the climate change debate. From here on, it will be up to cities, countries, and activists to carry the message of change.

Singer and song writer Dave Matthews played a beautiful rendition of Woody Guthrie's signature song "This Land is Your Land."

RELATED: Politicians, celebs talk climate change at Global Action Summit amid SF protests

"This land is your land, this land is my land, from California to the New York Islands.... "

It seemed timely and fitting. But as the Global Climate Action Summit wrapped up, many in the audience wondered if "this land" could ever be rescued from the effects of global warming.



Primatologist Jane Goodall is known as the United Nations' messenger of peace. She said while she has faith in this generation, time is running out.

RELATED: Gov. Brown signs green bills on electric ferry in SF Bay

"As they grow up and move into positions of power and politics, into businesses, then...but do we have time to wait?" asked Goodall.

The summit, co-chaired by Governor Jerry Brown, was meant to challenge President Trump after announcing the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Agreement. That treaty sets goals to lower carbon emissions.

"Every night on the television news is like a nature hike through The Book of Revelations and we got to connect the dots between the causes and the effect," said Al Gore, former Vice President who has been actively involved in environmental causes.

On Friday, car manufactures from around the world vowed to invest more in electric energy.

VIDEO: 35-foot polar bear statue stands guard at San Francisco's Ferry Building
EMBED More News Videos

He's just here to remind everyone about the disappearing Arctic, threatening the bears' extinction.


The mayor of Carmel, Indiana, James Brainard (R), said the health of the planet should not be a partisan issue.

"Great countries show leadership to the rest of the world on critical issues. Great countries listen to their scientists and great countries adopt policies to leave our place in better condition than we found it," said Brainard.

VIDEO: Man escorted away from protest outside climate summit in SF
EMBED More News Videos

SKY7 shows some tense moments outside the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco where hundreds of protesters are gathering. At one point officers can be seen restraining someone during a confrontation.

Get the latest stories and videos about climate change and the environment here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
scienceenvironmentclimate changeprotestjerry browngreenrallymichael bloombergcelebritypoliticsu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gov. Brown signs green bills on ferry in SF Bay
Politicians, celebs talk climate change amid protests in SF
Hundreds protest outside Global Climate Action Summit in SF
35-foot polar bear statue stands guard at SF's Ferry Building
Heavy security in anticipation of Climate Summit in SF
Global Climate Action Summit being held in San Francisco
CLIMATE CHANGE
Gov. Brown signs green bills on ferry in SF Bay
Climate conference creates traffic gridlock in San Francisco
Politicians, celebs talk climate change amid protests in SF
35-foot polar bear statue stands guard at SF's Ferry Building
More climate change
SCIENCE
Politicians, celebs talk climate change amid protests in SF
Hundreds protest outside Global Climate Action Summit in SF
Heavy security in anticipation of Climate Summit in SF
Seaweed may reduce cows' greenhouse gas emissions
More Science
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: A look at surfer Brian Hart's impressive progress after spinal injury
Bay area nonprofit rallies to send supplies to hurricane zone
Fall 'hole punch clouds' seen across the Bay Area
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Oktoberfest by the Bay, Kindred Cooks
SF's Millennium Tower Avoids Being Yellow Tagged
Cal Fire reveals new details of deadly air tanker drop
Robin Williams Meadow sign unveiled in Golden Gate Park
Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as 'sweetest soul'
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Top Bay Area spellers hope new sponsor will step up to save their dreams
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Crowd roughs up security guards at Paul Walker sideshow in SoCal
Redwood City babysitter arrested for sex crimes against several children
More News