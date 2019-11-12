Science

Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO

By Marcia Dunn
Mini Mercury skipped across the vast, glaring face of the sun Monday in a rare celestial transit.

Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury - a tiny black dot - as it passed directly between Earth and the sun on Monday.

The eastern U.S. and Canada got the whole 5 -hour show, weather permitting, along with Central and South America. The rest of the world, except for Asia and Australia, got just a sampling.

Mercury is the solar system's smallest, innermost planet. The next transit isn't until 2032, and North America won't get another shot until 2049.

In Maryland, clouds prevented NASA solar astrophysicist Alex Young from getting a clear peek. Live coverage was provided by observatories including NASA's orbiting Solar Dynamics Observatory.

"It's a bummer, but the whole event was still great," Young wrote in an email. "Both getting to see it from space and sharing it with people all over the country and world."

At Cape Canaveral, space buffs got a two-for-one. As Mercury's silhouette graced the morning sun, SpaceX launched 60 small satellites for global internet service, part of the company's growing Starlink constellation in orbit.

EMBED More News Videos

Get ready for a rare astronomical alignment coming on Nov. 11 as Mercury passes directly between Earth and the sun, an event known as a transit.



Video via AccuWeather
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherspace
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother of 2 shot to death in Oakland
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Survivors of Gilroy shooting to file lawsuit
BART leaders divided after encounter with man eating sandwich
Bay Area may be hit with rain next week
Juul to eliminate 650 jobs, cut $1 billion in costs
How to sign up for Disney+ bundle deal with Hulu, ESPN+
Show More
Dreamforce 2019 to impact traffic in Downtown SF
WATCH IN 60: BART controversy, 49ers defeated, Impossible Foods' next product
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Man found dead of apparent homicide in Castro Valley
AccuWeather forecast: Less morning fog, milder afternoon
More TOP STORIES News