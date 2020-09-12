wildfire

Scientist explains why California wildfires are so explosive in recent years

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Why are California wildfires so explosive in recent years and how is climate change adding to the problem?

ABC7's Kristen Sze talked with Crystal Kolden, Assistant Professor of Fire Science at UC Merced, on "Getting Answers" Friday and she explained.

RELATED: August Complex Fire now the largest in recent California history -- see list of top 10

"Increases in heat, longer droughts, and delay of rains are contributing to larger more explosive fires" Kolden said. "The challenge with climate change is things pretty slowly change."

So it will take years before we see positive results. California does not do a lot of prescribed fires due to policies, so that provides kindling for wildfires.

She says there are many things people can do today to help reduce massive fires -- such as reduce fuel use, trim trees and shrubs around your house and become a 'Firewise community," which helps communities and neighborhoods prepare for fires.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscocaliforniafiredisasterwildfirecal fireclimate changelightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
LIVE: Gray skies envelop the Bay Area
Climate change largely missing from campaign as fires rage
Dozens missing as firefighters battle two large Oregon fires
Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when Bay Area air quality will improve
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Kids infected at day care spread COVID-19 at home, study finds
9/11 survivor shares chilling story of escape from the World Trade Center
LIVE: Gray skies envelop the Bay Area
Dr. Fauci says we need to 'hunker down' this fall and winter
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Show More
Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke
Evicted mom of 4 moves into new home after report goes viral
Gov. Newsom signs inmate firefighting reform bill
Bay Area sees record breaking Spare the Air streak
Newsom tours NorCal fire destruction
More TOP STORIES News