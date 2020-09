Scientist explains why California wildfires are so explosive in recent years

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Why are California wildfires so explosive in recent years and how is climate change adding to the problem?ABC7's Kristen Sze talked with Crystal Kolden , Assistant Professor of Fire Science at UC Merced, on "Getting Answers" Friday and she explained."Increases in heat, longer droughts, and delay of rains are contributing to larger more explosive fires" Kolden said. "The challenge with climate change is things pretty slowly change."So it will take years before we see positive results. California does not do a lot of prescribed fires due to policies, so that provides kindling for wildfires.She says there are many things people can do today to help reduce massive fires -- such as reduce fuel use, trim trees and shrubs around your house and become a ' Firewise community," which helps communities and neighborhoods prepare for fires.