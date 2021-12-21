Exclusive tour inside luxury senior living complex coming to SF where studios cost $7,700 a month

"It's going to be a big community. We range from independent, to assistant living, to memory care. We dedicated a support and care team trained through the Mayo clinic," said Michael Pounsberry, Coterie Cathedral Hill's General Manager.
Located at 1001 Van Ness Ave the Coterie Cathedral Hill luxury senior complex is three months from opening its doors.
"Welcome to Coterie Cathedral Hill. We are right now standing in our 3,500 square foot living room and library space. It's a beautifully designed space with hardwood floors, white oak throughout and accents of brass and leather," said Tansy Mak, Related Companies Design Manager.
Waiting to move into one of the 208 units is Jim Meehan.
Luz Pena: "What was it about this specific community that attracted you here?"
Jim Meehan: "I'm in excellent health, but I live alone and I've reached the age where it's sort of prudent for me to have assistance available, if I need it. I'm also looking forward to being part of a community of people."
Residents will have access to an on-site nursing and wellness team.
"A lot of safety programs here at the property as well. We even have a watch called 'Care Predict' so residents will have a two-way communication should they need any assistance," said Pounsberry.
The units are on a month-to-month basis, ranging from $7,700 for a studio and more than $17,000 for a two bedroom.
"That price is all inclusive. Everything you see here at Coterie Cathedral Hill. We'll have a concierge team downstairs, we'll have 24 hour security. That includes transportation for our residents also in a 5 mile range of the city," said Pounsberry.
Food and utilities are also included, "Michelin-inspired cuisine. Over five dining options throughout the community," said Pounsberry.
The 14 story building is was built by the two national developers Related and Atria Senior Living. This San Francisco location is the first of its kind, followed by a second location in New York City.
"We have 25,000 square feet of amenities which is amazing," said Mak and added, "We have a fitness center with an outdoor pool, which is unique for San Francisco. It has a yoga room, fitness equipment. We also have a 6,000 square foot roof deck with a bocce ball and a pet run for all of our pet guests and BBQ's throughout."
Luz Pena: "How did San Francisco inspire some of the rooms here?"
Michael Pounsberry: "Now we are staying in the beautiful cocktail lounge. This is actually called Karl after Karl the fog."
The luxury complex will open March 1st, 2022.