Here's a look inside dispute over trash cans making SF neighbors upset

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Residents from one San Francisco neighborhood are facing fines for having their garbage and recycling bins visible even though they are located on their property.

"Here, the issue is the garbage cans," says Verena Lukas who lives on Mirabel Avenue in Bernal Heights.

Her garbage cans are nicely lined up and stored on her property, away from the street.

One of her neighbors only keeps his green compost bin inside the gate of his home.

"The color seems to match the trim on the window pretty much and it's only one little ol' can," explains Peter Rengstorff.

So, what's the issue here?

In a letter sent to them by the San Francisco Department of Public Works, the city agency wrote: "Under no circumstances may garbage bins be visible during non-collection hours."

The challenge is that none of these houses have a garage where garbage bins are typically stored. In Rengstorff's case, he would have to carry his bin down steep and narrow steps to get to a landing below.

"They are very narrow and they were built in 1906 and I'm 83 years old, and it's hard work," he added.

In that letter, DPW suggests purchasing an acceptable enclosure to hide the bins from public view. Other neighbors have done just that.

"It's $250 to $300. I am not paying for that," insisted Lukas.

It was, in fact, the Board of Supervisors who in 2006 voted to force every San Francisco resident to keep their bins, not only off the street, but out of site.

But if law was passed in 2006, neighbors here want to know why reach out to them now, 17 years later?

"We responded to a complaint and are enforcing the approved law," the DPW said.

"I'll try to cooperate, but it's got to be within reason," said Rengtorff.

