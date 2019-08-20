Man accused of attacking woman outside San Francisco condo due in court

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The man accused of attacking a woman outside a San Francisco condo building will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Austin James Vincent wore a GPS ankle monitor during his court hearing Monday, in connection with a different attack back in February.

He looked much different from his last mug shot. Investigators think he may be connected to at least two other attacks.

Despite prosecutor's concerns, suspect released after being charged in attack of woman in SF

Vincent is accused of attacking the woman last week as she tried to enter her building.

In surveillance video shows he is seen grabbing Paneez Kosarian, pulling her away from the door and onto the ground.

After a struggle, she was able to get inside.

Vincent was arrested and charged with battery, false imprisonment and second-degree robbery, but was later released.

He is expected in court today at 1:30 pm.
