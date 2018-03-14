USE OF FORCE

SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy

The battle over San Francisco police officers carrying and using tasers may finally be coming to an end. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
After months of discussion, the San Francisco Police Commission voted on a taser policy -- one that is more restrictive than was desired by the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

Among the highlights, commissioners voted to call tasers "weapons" as opposed to "device."
"I think in order to have credibility with the public, we need to be honest about what this thing is, and it's a weapon," San Francisco Police Commissioner Robert Hirsch.

Another key point, stronger language that gives officers less discretion on when they can actually use a taser.

Officers, for instance, can only use a taser when a person is "violently" resisting arrest, as opposed to "actively" resisting arrest, as written in a June ballot measure.That proposal put forth by the officers' union seeks voter approval on a taser policy it crafted on its own.

"This is a weapon that has the potential to be lethal. I think it should be at a higher level and I think we should be very clear of what we mean," said San Francisco Police Commissioner Petra DeJesus.

The commission's new policy sparked a wide range of opinions from the public, from appreciation to disgust.

"These calm discussions of torturing our people, that we act like this is intelligent and calm when we're talking about torture, I'm just appalled at the way humans interact with each other," said Magick Altman of San Francisco.

Now that the commission has approved a taser policy, it's unclear what will happen to the union's June ballot measure. But in a statement before the vote, the union's president said they are committed to working with the commission to ensure the policy is enacted.

