San Francisco Giants to welcome fans back to Oracle Park for home opener

It's not only their first home game of the season, but also their first game with fans in the stands since the pandemic began last year.
RELATED: Oakland A's welcome fans back to Coliseum for Opening Day
The team wants fans to know the experience will be very different and they made a lot of changes to try and make sure this is a safe experience for everyone.
Fans will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test at the gate or they can show they have ben fully vaccinated for at least two weeks.
They will be assigned a gate. The stadium has been divided into nine zones. Fans can will enter a gate in one of those zones and use the restrooms and concessions in those areas -- this is to keep everyone spread out.
Good morning from Oracle Park, where the Giants will play their home opener today! pic.twitter.com/9kAgjnOsyL— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) April 9, 2021
Fans will order food from their seats on their phones and then pick it up when they receive word that it is ready.
Team executives say it's a lot of change but worth the work to get to see their fans.
"This is the very first big event in San Francisco since we all shut down back in March, so it's absolutely imperative that people take the extra step to get tested, or show they're fully vaccinated, because you know it's not just what's going on in the ballpark, it's the surrounding community and we want to make it a safe environment for everyone," said Giants spokesperson Staci Slaughter.
There will be 8,900 fans at Oracle Park and they are only allowed to have 22% of the ballpark capacity. They don't know when that will change -- that's why they have only sold tickets for April games. They are waiting to see what the health department says they can do in May.
Friday's game is sold out but there are still tickets available for games this weekend.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic