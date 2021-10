SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Giants unveiled new "City Connect" jerseys this past weekend and ABC7's Reggie Aqui thinks they belong in New York Fashion Week.He says the orange is a delicious shade -- kind of like hot wing sauce.But when we asked our viewers what they thought, 90% decided they were trash.Well Reggie is here to explain to you why our viewers were wrong in an "I Know Sports" segment sponsored by Wingstop.Wingstop now delivers. Visit Wingstop.com to get flavor delivered right to your door.