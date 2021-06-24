Family of woman killed in New Year's Eve hit-and-run files claim against San Francisco

EXCLUSIVE: Suspect's mother says fatal NYE hit-and-run in SF 'could have been avoided'
Hanako Abe was killed along with Elizabeth Platt in the New Year's Eve crash.
Police say the suspect, Troy McAlister was trying to make a getaway after committing a burglary when he hit and killed the women.
He has pleaded not guilty.
The city attorney's office says it's reviewing the claim and will respond within the required time frame.
