EXCLUSIVE: Suspect's mother says fatal NYE hit-and-run in SF 'could have been avoided'

"They didn't have his name, but you know I know my child. You can see him being handcuffed and it was like, 'oh no...Troy...'"
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of NYE hit-and-run victim arrives at SFO from Japan ahead of vigil
Troy McAlister was a parolee with a lengthy record, who, according to police, drove a stolen vehicle in the deadly crash that killed Elizabeth Platt and Hana Abe. ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim greeted the Abe family at the SFO Wednesday morning as their plane landed from Japan. The Abe's were solemn and so overwhelmed after viewing Hana's body at the medical examiner's office they cancelled a planned vigil that afternoon.
At the accident scene later that day, we heard from Theo Smith, Sylvia's brother and Troy's uncle.
He sent a strong message regarding the district attorney, Chesa Boudin for letting his nephew back out on the streets after a 2015 armed robbery.
"I don't know why they released him. I really cannot understand that," said Theo, who, through a waterfall of tears, expressed "great sorrow for the victims."
Sylvia, a single mother of 2, says she tried everything she could to keep her son out of trouble but feels as if the system as a whole failed her, and her son.
"The probation officer, I called them once, I've called them ten, fifteen times," she said. "I tried to call the crisis center several times and they stay they'll call you back but they don't."
We reached out to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to try to talk about what happened after Sylvia's calls. No one replied in time for deadline, but earlier this week they sent a statement saying in part:
"Our parole office followed all procedures including conducting investigations and making appropriate referrals."
Sylvia claims her son's mental health also suffered during his time in jail, and acknowledged he's been in trouble more times than she can count -- But it is no excuse for what happened New Year's Eve.
Here's her message for the Abe family and the Bay Area.
"I'm very sorry, I wish it hadn't happened and I will be praying for her and I hope she is doing likewise for us. Even though Troy didn't get hurt or killed, it's the end of his life."